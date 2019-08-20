Dini went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

The rookie catcher went back-to-back with Nicky Lopez in the seventh inning, giving Dini not only his first big-league homer but his first RBI as well. He'll remain on the short side of a platoon with Meibrys Viloria for now, but Dini's meager playing time could dry up in September if Cam Gallagher (oblique) gets healthy.