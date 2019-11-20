Royals' Nick Heath: Added to 40-man roster
Heath was added to the Royals' 40-man roster Wednesday.
Heath was promoted to Triple-A Omaha last season for the first time in his four-year career in the minors. Over 105 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, the 25-year-old hit .255/.345/.387 with eight home runs and 60 stolen bases. If Heath can continue to develop, he could provide value on the basepaths for the Royals at some point. Heath's addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.
