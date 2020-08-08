Heath was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday.
Heath was removed from Friday's game against the Twins after he injured his hamstring while attempting to steal a base in the third inning. The injury is serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, but it's unclear whether he'll spend more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. Since Heath was serving in a depth role, the move shouldn't have too much of an effect on the Royals' lineup. Right-hander Chance Adams was recalled to take Heath's place on the active roster.