Royals' Nick Heath: Sent to Triple-A
The Royals optioned Heath to Triple-A Omaha on March 10.
Even with MLB rosters expected to expand to 29 men to begin the upcoming season, Heath was buried too far down on the organization's outfield depth chart to make a serious run at an Opening Day bench job. Instead, he'll head to Omaha for regular work after slashing .256/.392/.410 in a 21-game sample with the affiliate late in 2019.
