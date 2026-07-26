Royals' Nick Loftin: Clubs clutch homer in win

Loftin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Loftin's lone hit was a critical one, as he turned on an elevated fastball from Jacob Waguespack and deposited it into the left-field stands to give the Royals a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning. The infielder has gone 8-for-29 (.276) with two extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs in nine contests since the All-Star break and is riding a modest six-game hitting streak. Overall, Loftin is slashing .250/.333/.412 with five homers, 34 RBI and 29 runs across 68 games.