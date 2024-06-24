Loftin went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.

Though Loftin didn't provide any noteworthy production Sunday, he occupied the leadoff spot for the Royals for the second time in four games. While Kansas City hasn't yet settled on a permanent option atop the batting order, manager Matt Quatraro seems to have at least temporarily pulled the plug on the slumping Maikel Garcia as the club's leadoff hitter. With Garcia batting seventh and eighth in the final two games of the series in Texas, both Loftin and Adam Frazier received looks in the leadoff spot, though Loftin's assignment Sunday might have been a byproduct of Frazier missing the game with a thumb sprain. Even if Loftin sets the table for Kansas City again Monday versus Marlins, he may not stick in the everyday lineup for long. Michael Massey (back) is nearing a return from the 10-day injured list and likely to take back a regular spot at second base.