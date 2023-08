The Royals will promote Loftin from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old prospect has spent all season with Omaha, slashing .270/.344/.444 with 14 homers and 56 RBI across 358 plate appearances. Loftin has played every position except catcher and right field during his minor-league career, so his defensive versatility could buy him consistent playing time in a Royals lineup that ranks 28th in OPS this season (.686).