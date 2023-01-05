site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Wittgren: Latches on in Kansas City
Wittgren signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday.
He should be in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee. Wittgren has had some usefulness in the past, but he's 31 now and coming off back-to-back seasons having posted an ERA over 5.00.
