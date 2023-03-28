site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nick Wittgren: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Wittgren was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Royals camp.
Wittgren was in major-league camp this spring as a non-roster invitee. The 31-year-old reliever struggled to a 5.90 ERA and 17:10 K:BB in 29 innings with the Cardinals last season.
