site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nicky-lopez-activated-from-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Activated from injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lopez was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Royals on Monday.
Lopez has been out of commission all month following an appendectomy. He'll see some starts between second and third base for the Royals but offers very little with the bat.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read