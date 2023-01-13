Lopez signed a one-year, $3.7 million contract with the Royals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

You could've made the case for Lopez as a non-tender candidate after he had one of the worst-hitting seasons as a regular in recent memory in 2022 with a .227/.281/.273 batting line. However, he's still excellent defensively and the Royals will hope he can be closer to what he was at the plate in 2021 when he hit .300/.365/.378. Lopez is slated to compete with Michael Massey for playing time at second base and offers protection at third for the perpetually-injured Adalberto Mondesi (knee).