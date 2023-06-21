Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest with the Tigers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lopez will take a seat after he went 1-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the series with Detroit. Matt Duffy will replace him at second base and bat cleanup in the series finale Wednesday.
More News
-
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Draws third straight start•
-
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Responds with four-hit game•
-
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Losing work to Maikel Garcia•
-
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sits against lefty again•
-
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Returns from injured list•
-
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•