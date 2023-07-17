Lopez will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Lopez will stay in the lineup for the fifth time in six games, this time filling in for a resting Maikel Garcia at third base following a pair of starts at second base and left field. The 28-year-old owns an unremarkable .233/.281/.300 slash line thus far in July, but he could continue to see steady at-bats nonetheless while the Royals are without Edward Olivares (oblique).