site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nicky-lopez-left-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Left out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lopez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Lopez singled in a run in Saturday's game, but that was the only hit he recorded over his last four games, so manager Mike Matheny decided to hold him out Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read