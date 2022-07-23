Lopez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

Lopez has hit .364 (8-for-22) during a six-game hitting streak, and he's picked up a pair of stolen bases in that span. The light-hitting infielder is up to a .244/.296/.290 slash line with seven steals, 13 RBI, 32 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple through 87 contests. Even with more consistency at the plate, Lopez's lack of power makes it likely his contributions are limited to speed and a fairly empty average.