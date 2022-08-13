site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup
Lopez will sit Saturday against the Dodgers.
Lopez sits after starting five straight games, a stretch in which he went 3-for-18 at the plate. Bobby Witt shifts to shortstop Saturday as Hunter Dozier starts at third base.
