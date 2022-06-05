site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lopez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Astros.
Lopez is hitting .286 with one steal over his last 10 games. Whit Merrifield will start at the keystone.
