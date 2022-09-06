site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Lopez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
Lopez is hitting .290 with a double, a triple and a stolen base in 31 at-bats over his last 10 games. He has started seven of the last 10 games.
