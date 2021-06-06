Lopez will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Twins, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

With Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring) moving back to the injured list Sunday, Lopez should have a fairly clear path to an everyday role in the middle infield in the short term. Lopez had already started in three of the past four games for Mondesi, who was placed on the IL once it became apparent his injury was more than a day-to-day concern. Lopez has chipped in five stolen bases this season, but a .229 average, little power and a low placement in the batting order will render him mostly a one-category play in fantasy.