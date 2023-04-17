Lopez will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rangers.

Lopez will make his fifth consecutive start Monday, this time filling in at shortstop while Bobby Witt serves as a designated hitter. The 27-year-old had previously made three starts at third base and one at second base over his last four contests, going a collective 4-for-12 with two doubles, two walks and two runs in those games. The keystone likely represents Lopez's clearest path to playing time moving forward, given that incumbent Michael Massey has struggled to a .116/.111/.140 slash line so far this season and is being benched Monday for the second straight game.