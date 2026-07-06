Royals' Noah Cameron: Fans seven in Monday's win

Cameron (5-6) earned the win against the Phillies on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and five walks while striking out seven across five innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Cameron, who allowed at least two baserunners in each of his first three frames. However, he limited the damage to just one run on an RBI double from Alec Bohm in the first inning, and Cameron received plenty of support from his Royals teammates, who tagged Cristopher Sanchez for nine runs before the Phillies' starter was chased out of the game in the fourth. It was the fourth time in 17 starts this season that Cameron recorded at least seven strikeouts and the sixth time he's yielded one run or less. He'll take a 4.77 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 88.2 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for this weekend on the road against the Orioles.