The Royals optioned Cameron to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Cameron was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason and has had a solid showing this spring, allowing five runs (four earned) with a 7:1 K:BB over 10 innings. The left-hander is a good bet to make starts for the Royals at some point this season, but he'll begin the year in the Triple-A Omaha rotation.