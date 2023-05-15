Cameron has a 4.34 ERA, 3.46 FIP, 1.10 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 29 innings across six starts for High-A Quad Cities.

There is a pretty big gap between Cameron's 4.34 ERA and his 1.92 xFIP, as he is striking out batters at almost a 40 percent clip while walking batters at a 6.7 percent rate. The 23-year-old southpaw was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 draft while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he had a successful pro debut last year. As an older lefty with a plus changeup and above-average control, High-A isn't much of a test for Cameron. His low-90s fastball velocity caps his upside, but he has starter traits and an excellent pro track record.