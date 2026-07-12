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Royals' Noah Cameron: Tallies nine punchouts in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cameron (5-7) took the loss against Baltimore on Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings.

Cameron allowed a modest seven baserunners in his seven frames, but three of those rounded the infield on home runs. It was the second time this year that the left-hander has served up three homers in a game, but on a more positive note, he also struck out a season-high nine batters. Cameron has improved his strikeout rate over his rookie campaign, but he's otherwise had a shaky first half, posting a 4.89 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 95.2 innings spanning 18 starts.

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