Royals' Onelki Garcia: Called up Saturday
Garcia was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Garcia will take the roster spot of Danny Duffy (elbow), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old has just 1.1 innings of big-league experience to his name, so he likely won't pitch in anything other than low-leverage situations. He recently shifted into Omaha's starting rotation, compiling a 4.89 ERA across 10 starts, so he'll be able to offer length out of the Royals' bullpen.
