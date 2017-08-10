Royals' Onelki Garcia: Making statement for 40-man spot
Garcia is pitching his way toward a late-season call-up, Tony Boone of the Omaha World-Herald reports.
The Cuban-born southpaw, who was drafted by the Dodgers in 2012, was once a highly-touted prospect before failing to make good on his third-round selection. This year, however, Garcia is showing signs of a late bloomer. He's put together a respectable 2017 campaign in the minors, and has heated up with the summer weather. Over his last six games, the 28-year-old owns a 2.59 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.
