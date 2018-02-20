Orlando has entered spring training in a competition with Billy Burns for the Royals' starting job in center field, the Kansas City Star reports.

The 32-year-old nearly racked up 500 plate appearances for the Royals in 2016, but he struggled last season while hitting .198/.225/.302 over 39 games. As a right-handed hitter, Orlando could fall into the small side of a platoon if the Royals deem the switch-hitting Burns to be the better option against right-handed pitching, and if the team decides not to add a more proven player to take over the job via free agency. Over parts of three seasons with Kansas City, Orlando is a career .274/.300/.406 hitter over 823 plate appearances.