Royals' Paulo Orlando: DH Saturday due to sore knee
Orlando has a sore knee, which is why he is in Saturday's lineup as the designated hitter, hitting sixth against the Angels, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
It's not even serious enough to get his bat out of the lineup, so it sounds like he will avoid missing any time with the soreness. Whit Merrifield is making his first start in center field and hitting second. Orlando is hitting .241 with zero home runs and zero steals in 29 plate appearances.
