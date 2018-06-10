Royals' Paulo Orlando: Gets fourth straight start
Orlando will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Orlando will receive his fourth consecutive start Sunday and looks like he may be the main beneficiary of the recent trade that sent outfielder Jon Jay to the Diamondbacks. The Kansas City outfield will become a little more crowded once Jorge Soler has recovered from the toe injury that has kept him out of the lineup for two straight games, but the Royals' unsettled situation at designated hitter still presents another avenue to at-bats for Orlando.
More News
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Recalled from Omaha•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Heads back to Omaha•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Sitting first game of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Out of lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Will DH Saturday due to sore knee•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...