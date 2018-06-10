Orlando will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Athletics, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Orlando will receive his fourth consecutive start Sunday and looks like he may be the main beneficiary of the recent trade that sent outfielder Jon Jay to the Diamondbacks. The Kansas City outfield will become a little more crowded once Jorge Soler has recovered from the toe injury that has kept him out of the lineup for two straight games, but the Royals' unsettled situation at designated hitter still presents another avenue to at-bats for Orlando.