Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Orlando enjoyed a stretch of increased playing time, but with Alex Gordon returning from the disabled list, the 32-year-old will head back to the minors. His stats in the minors have been fine, but Orlando hasn't been able to produce in the big leagues the past two seasons, putting up a batting average below the Mendoza Line each of the past two years.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories