Royals' Paulo Orlando: Heads to bench Wednesday
Orlando is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, 610 Sports Radio - KC reports.
Orlando has managed just four hits in eight games (28 at-bats) since returning from the disabled list, so he'll hit the bench to clear his head. Mike Moustakas is serving as designated hitter in his stead, with Alex Gordon, Rosell Herrera and Whit Merrifield covering the outfield from left to right.
