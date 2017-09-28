Royals' Paulo Orlando: Hits first homer as season wanes
Orlando went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season against the Tigers on Wednesday.
After hitting .302 over 128 games for the Royals last season, Orlando had his 2017 derailed by injury, the result being that he's played in just 77 games split between three levels. With only 76 MLB at-bats on the season coming into Wednesday's game, it's no big surprise that he hadn't gone yard yet. He's still hitting just .175/.205/.225 while doing part-time work in center field.
