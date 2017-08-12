Royals' Paulo Orlando: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Orlando (shin) will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
Orlando had been on a tear with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, batting .341 with a .791 OPS over 12 games, so he'll take his rehab to the next level. The move could indicate a return from the disabled list within the near future, as he continues to recover from a fractured shin he suffered back in May. The 31-year-old could presumably remain in the minors once activated, but certainly presents a viable option for a September call-up.
More News
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Playing well on rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Rehab assignment set for Thursday•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Suffers setback during rehab assignment•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Ready for rehab stint•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Diagnosed with fractured shin•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...