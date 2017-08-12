Orlando (shin) will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

Orlando had been on a tear with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, batting .341 with a .791 OPS over 12 games, so he'll take his rehab to the next level. The move could indicate a return from the disabled list within the near future, as he continues to recover from a fractured shin he suffered back in May. The 31-year-old could presumably remain in the minors once activated, but certainly presents a viable option for a September call-up.