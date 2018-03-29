Royals' Paulo Orlando: Not in Opening Day lineup
Orlando is not in the Royals' lineup for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the White Sox, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Orlando is the odd man out for the season opener with Cheslor Cuthbert picking up the start at DH and Jon Jay, Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler holding down the outfield from left to right. It's unclear what Orlando's role will at this point, but he could be forced to settle for a reserve outfield role if manager Ned Yost is content with his Opening Day crew. The 32-year-old could also settle into the short side of a platoon with the likes of Jon Jay.
