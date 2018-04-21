Royals' Paulo Orlando: Not in Saturday's lineup
Orlando is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Orlando will head back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with one strikeout during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader. Abraham Almonte will draw another start in center field with right-hander Mike Fiers on the hill for Detroit.
More News
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Sitting first game of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Out of lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Will DH Saturday due to sore knee•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Not in Opening Day lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...