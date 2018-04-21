Orlando is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Orlando will head back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with one strikeout during Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader. Abraham Almonte will draw another start in center field with right-hander Mike Fiers on the hill for Detroit.

