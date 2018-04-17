Orlando is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Orlando will head to the bench for a breather after playing all nine innings and going 0-for-4 in the first game of the twin bill. In his place, Abraham Almonte will start in center field and hit seventh.

