Royals' Paulo Orlando: Out of lineup Friday
Orlando is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Orlando will occupy a seat on the bench for the second straight game, and fourth time this season. When he has been in the game, Orlando has collected just one hit in 12 at-bats. It seems as though the 32-year-old will be utilized in a platoon at the moment, which is unlikely to change for the better if he continues to come up empty at the plate.
