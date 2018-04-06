Orlando is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Orlando will occupy a seat on the bench for the second straight game, and fourth time this season. When he has been in the game, Orlando has collected just one hit in 12 at-bats. It seems as though the 32-year-old will be utilized in a platoon at the moment, which is unlikely to change for the better if he continues to come up empty at the plate.

