Orlando (shin) is 8-for-26 (.308) with five walks and four runs since beginning his rehab assignment on Aug. 3 with Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The 31-year-old outfielder got off to a rough start (.149/.184/.149) through 14 games with the Royals before being sent back down to Triple-A Omaha. In May, Orlando fractured his shin on a foul ball, and the rehab process didn't go smoothly. He's finally back on the field now, and performing at a high level, too. The biggest question is whether or not the Royals have any desire to recall him considering the club's outfield is overcrowded as it is.