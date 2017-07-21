Royals' Paulo Orlando: Ready for rehab stint
Orlando (shin) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday.
This is the first bit of game action Orlando will take part in since fracturing his shin back in late May. Given the magnitude of the injury, he'll likely need a fair amount of games before he's ready to return to full action, although the Royals may activate him fairly soon since he'll likely be sent to Triple-A anyway.
