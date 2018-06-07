Royals' Paulo Orlando: Recalled from Omaha
Orlando was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.
Orlando has spent the last six weeks at the Triple-A level after appearing in 13 games for Kansas City to open the 2018 campaign. During those games, he slashed .191/.224/.234 with four RBI in 49 plate appearances. He will likely be utilized as a fourth or fifth outfielder and isn't expected to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Heads back to Omaha•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Sitting first game of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Out of lineup for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Will DH Saturday due to sore knee•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Takes seat Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...