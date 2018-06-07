Orlando was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Orlando has spent the last six weeks at the Triple-A level after appearing in 13 games for Kansas City to open the 2018 campaign. During those games, he slashed .191/.224/.234 with four RBI in 49 plate appearances. He will likely be utilized as a fourth or fifth outfielder and isn't expected to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.

