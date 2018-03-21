Orlando (hamstring) is back in the Royals' lineup in right field for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Orlando has been sidelined for the last 10 days with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, though he should be fully operational heading into the homestretch of spring training. The 32-year-old appeared in just 39 major-league games last year due to a cold start at the plate and then a fractured shin, but he should be fixture on the Opening Day roster for the start of the 2018 season.