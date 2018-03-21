Royals' Paulo Orlando: Returns to action Wednesday
Orlando (hamstring) is back in the Royals' lineup in right field for Wednesday's contest against Cleveland, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Orlando has been sidelined for the last 10 days with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, though he should be fully operational heading into the homestretch of spring training. The 32-year-old appeared in just 39 major-league games last year due to a cold start at the plate and then a fractured shin, but he should be fixture on the Opening Day roster for the start of the 2018 season.
More News
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Battling for starting job in center this spring•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Hits first homer as season wanes•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Paulo Orlando: Playing well on rehab assignment•
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...