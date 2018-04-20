Royals' Paulo Orlando: Sitting first game of doubleheader
Orlando is not in the lineup for the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
It's likely that the Royals will give most or all of their hitters the chance to start in one of the two games. Abraham Almonte will get the start in center field in the first half of the twin bill. With Alex Gordon nearing a return from his hip injury, Orlando's temporary starting job isn't likely to last much longer. He's done very little to claim more playing time, hitting .225/.244/.275 through 11 games.
