Orlando (shin) suffered a setback during his rehab assignment and his timeline for a return has been delayed, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Both Orlando and Cheslor Cuthbert suffered setbacks this week, which complicates both of their paths back to being activated. Orlando, who is currently on the 60-day disabled list due to a fractured shin, began his rehab assignment last weekend. The team has yet to announce an updated timeline for Orlando, but it appears that a return before early August may be off the table. Look for the Royals to have a further update on Orlando in the coming days.