Royals' Paulo Orlando: Takes seat Thursday
Orlando is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Orlando will get the series opener off after starting the previous three games, going 4-for-13 with two doubles and three RBI during that span. In his place, Abraham Almonte draws a start in center field and will bat sixth in the order.
