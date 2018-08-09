Royals' Pedro Fernandez: Promoted to Triple-A

Fernandez was moved up to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Fernandez appeared in 26 games (three starts) with Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season, logging a 2.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 43:19 K:BB across 57.2 innings. He previously spent some time at the Triple-A level last season, posting a 4.10 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. If he can show some improvement, Fernandez will be a candidate to join the big-league club in 2019.

