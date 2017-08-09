Royals' Peter Moylan: Sees scoreless streak snapped Monday
Moylan's streak of 19 consecutive games without allowing an earned run came to an end Monday vs. St. Louis, Nick Kappel of Royal Rundown reports.
The side-winder set down the Cardinals in order during a quick seventh inning. He exited in the eight frame after allowing a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, who later scored on a two-run homer given up by Ryan Buchter. Moylan's streak spanned 16.2 innings and dated back to June 27. Molina's run was just the third Moylan's allowed in his last 33 games, a span in which he's posted a 1.07 ERA while limiting opponents to a .126 BAA. The veteran's 14 holds are one shy of the team lead, while his 54 games are most among all Royals pitchers.
More News
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Racks up another clean appearance•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Scoops up ninth hold Wednesday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Picks up eighth hold•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Captures team-high fifth hold Sunday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Getting plenty of action early in 2017•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Remains unblemished through five games•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...