Moylan's streak of 19 consecutive games without allowing an earned run came to an end Monday vs. St. Louis, Nick Kappel of Royal Rundown reports.

The side-winder set down the Cardinals in order during a quick seventh inning. He exited in the eight frame after allowing a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, who later scored on a two-run homer given up by Ryan Buchter. Moylan's streak spanned 16.2 innings and dated back to June 27. Molina's run was just the third Moylan's allowed in his last 33 games, a span in which he's posted a 1.07 ERA while limiting opponents to a .126 BAA. The veteran's 14 holds are one shy of the team lead, while his 54 games are most among all Royals pitchers.