The Royals have selected Wilson with the 66th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Wilson made the transition from catching to second base this past season at Alabama and brought a toolsy profile to the position. The switch-hitting Wilson brings plus speed to the table, and he showed improved pop this past season. Wilson's excellent defensive instincts and strong throwing arm should allow him to stick in the middle infield, and he possesses enough athleticism to serve as a utility man at the next level if he can't hold down a regular role at the keystone.