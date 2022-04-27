Wilson (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored for High-A Quad Cities in the affiliate's 8-2 loss to South Bend.

Wilson was sidelined for the first two and a half weeks of the season with an unspecified injury before he was cleared to make his debut Tuesday. The 22-year-old second baseman spent time with three different affiliates during his first professional season in 2021, slashing .216/.341/.392 over 91 plate appearances across those stops.