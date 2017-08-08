Torres was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

With Cheslor Cuthbert (wrist, foot) returning from the disabled list, there was no longer a need for Torres as the Royals' utility infielder. The 24-year-old will head back to Omaha, where he owns a healthy .327/.349/.445 slash line in 53 games this season.

