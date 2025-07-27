Arizona traded Grichuk to the Royals on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Diamondbacks are getting minor-league reliever Andrew Hoffmann in return.

Grichuk started in right field for the Diamondbacks against Pittsburgh on Saturday but was pulled after two at-bats and was subsequently seen hugging teammates in the dugout. He posted a modest .742 OPS over 70 contests with the Diamondbacks while collecting seven home runs and 22 RBI. Grichuk has pounded as many as 31 homers in an MLB season and could provide a power boost for the Royals, who rank 29th out of 30 teams with 85 long balls on the campaign. His addition could be especially timely if Jac Caglianone, who exited Saturday's game against Cleveland with a left hamstring injury, needs to miss time.